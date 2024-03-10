 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from

Mark Wahlberg gives a positive impression that his kids' intake of social media is under control unlike many others out there who suffer from addiction

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from

The addiction to social media is on the uptick after the increase of smartphones among teenagers. In these circumstances, Mark Wahlberg is grateful his kids are not that big fans of the online craze, let alone addiction.

During an interview with Aleteia, the Transformers actor was asked about adjusting life with the rise of social media platforms and their impact, especially on his kids.

“The good thing is that most of my kids aren’t interested in social media. And I feel it really is how you utilize it.”

The father-of-four continued, “One of my kids is, and I try to make sure that I constantly say ‘OK, it’s cool to show things but there could be a lot of negativity with it as well,’ and to making sure that you’re not paying attention to those sorts of things or looking to that for affirmation.”

Describing his motive to share about personal life with his fans online, he said, “For me… sharing what I do and how I do it, will hopefully give people inspiration, but I don’t try to find gratification in that. I just kind of do it.”

He shared, “Every Sunday I want to encourage people … I’m trying to build a relationship [with God] and get closer to my faith and my higher power.”

Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report video
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report
Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton video
Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott
Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat
Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat
King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more video
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences
Emily Blunt breaks silence on unusual Oscars red carpet guest choice
Emily Blunt breaks silence on unusual Oscars red carpet guest choice