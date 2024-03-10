Mark Wahlberg gives a positive impression that his kids' intake of social media is under control unlike many others out there who suffer from addiction

Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from

The addiction to social media is on the uptick after the increase of smartphones among teenagers. In these circumstances, Mark Wahlberg is grateful his kids are not that big fans of the online craze, let alone addiction.



During an interview with Aleteia, the Transformers actor was asked about adjusting life with the rise of social media platforms and their impact, especially on his kids.

“The good thing is that most of my kids aren’t interested in social media. And I feel it really is how you utilize it.”

The father-of-four continued, “One of my kids is, and I try to make sure that I constantly say ‘OK, it’s cool to show things but there could be a lot of negativity with it as well,’ and to making sure that you’re not paying attention to those sorts of things or looking to that for affirmation.”

Describing his motive to share about personal life with his fans online, he said, “For me… sharing what I do and how I do it, will hopefully give people inspiration, but I don’t try to find gratification in that. I just kind of do it.”

He shared, “Every Sunday I want to encourage people … I’m trying to build a relationship [with God] and get closer to my faith and my higher power.”