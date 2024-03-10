 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Melanie Walker

Madonna finds herself in oops moment during tour: Watch

Madonna apologies to a fan after she slammed the person without knowing the member’s disability

Melanie Walker

Madonna was caught in an embarrassing situation when she called out an audience member to stand up during her performance but it was later found the person was in a wheelchair.

The incident happened at her recent stop in Los Angeles for her Celebration tour at the KIA Forum.

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” the 65-year-old asked the concertgoer while pausing the concert.

But the reality soon dawned upon the Grammy winner when she went close to the stage edge to check on the person — only to find the member bound in a wheelchair.

“Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” she instantly blurted. “I'm glad you are here.”

Despite the apology, the netizens were up in arms against Madonna — ripping her apart for making comments about disabled people without being in sync with the complete picture.

