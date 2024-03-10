Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery

 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Palace released Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery on social media

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly delighted her fans with  latest photo she released following her surgery in January.

The palace shared photo of Kate Middleton on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery

Kate Middleton says in her statement, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C.”

The new photo of Kate has apparently delighted the fans who were concerned about her health.

Reacting to the photo on X, one royal fan said, “Absolutely wonderful to see the Princess looking so well and the children looking so big! A beautiful photo taken by the Prince, thank you for sharing.”

Another said, “What a gift to us all. What a gorgeous family and a most amazing Mum. Happy Mother's Day to The Princess of Wales.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report

A fan commented on Instagram, “It’s so wonderful to see our Princess of Wales again and she is surrounded by so much love as we all said! I absolutely love everyone’s big smiles happy Mother’s Day to her! We all love you so much, Catherine! And thank you for this wonderful surprise.”

