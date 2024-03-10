Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people

Jimmy Kimmel lets out inner fear amid hosting in an interview before the Oscars as he responds to a question about insulting people during hosting

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage for the fourth time at the Oscars as a host. But before helming such a vital role, the emcee has opened up about his fears related to hosting.



During an incident with The Hollywood Reporter, the late-night host was asked about how much he worries about insulting people during his gig.

“I have such a fear of standing in front of a quiet audience but as far as people being mad, I don’t necessarily operate that way,” the 56-year-old responded.

“I’m not interested in hurting anyone’s feelings, but sometimes some people are more sensitive than others and you just have to accept that.”

He continued, “You can’t build your monologue around that. And I’m not looking to say anything mean, but not everybody’s going to love all the jokes.”

In the meantime, the Academy Awards will air on ABC at 7 p.m. ET on March 10.