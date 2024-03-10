 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people

Jimmy Kimmel lets out inner fear amid hosting in an interview before the Oscars as he responds to a question about insulting people during hosting

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage for the fourth time at the Oscars as a host. But before helming such a vital role, the emcee has opened up about his fears related to hosting.

During an incident with The Hollywood Reporter, the late-night host was asked about how much he worries about insulting people during his gig.

“I have such a fear of standing in front of a quiet audience but as far as people being mad, I don’t necessarily operate that way,” the 56-year-old responded.

“I’m not interested in hurting anyone’s feelings, but sometimes some people are more sensitive than others and you just have to accept that.”

He continued, “You can’t build your monologue around that. And I’m not looking to say anything mean, but not everybody’s going to love all the jokes.”

In the meantime, the Academy Awards will air on ABC at 7 p.m. ET on March 10.

Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia
Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia
No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward video
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary video
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery