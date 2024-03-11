 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton son Prince George is ‘protective' amid health crises

Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, is protective of his mother

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George is showing his over protective side in latest photo with Kate Middleton.

The future Prince of Wales is seemingly trying to shield his mother amid her recovery form and abdominal surgery, says a body language expert.

Judi James told the Mirror that at the first instant, it looks like a "kind of style, pose and body language that we’ve seen from the Wales’s official photos before".

The expert continues: "But that makes it a remarkable non-verbal statement in itself as this comes in the wake of Kate’s operation and on-going recuperation, making it a reassuring message of continuity to the public," she continued. "Taken outside, and with Kate dressed in lace-up walking boots, jeans and a zip-up jacket, this photo seems to be showing us a glimpse of the energetic, active and fun-loving version of Kate that has been seen so many times before her operation.

Judi notices: "There are thankfully no signs of frailty on display here. Her legs are crossed at the ankles making her appear active rather than keen to stay in her seat. Kate’s arms are around her two youngest children in a protective gesture and all three children look relaxed, with their open-mouthed laughter and smiles looking reasonably spontaneous and unforced.

"George has thrown a protective-looking two-armed clasp around his mother’s neck but it’s a pose he’s used before in photos with his father and it can often imply a desire to play. Kate’s eyes are direct to camera, meaning this is an ‘announcement’ pose to royal fans but as it’s William behind the camera it will also be a facial expression prompted by him, too,” she notes.

