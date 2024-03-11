 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton jewelry 'last thing mind' as she recovers from abdominal pain

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery back in February

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton jewelry 'last thing mind' as she recovers from abdominal pain

Kate Middleton's missing rings gossip on Mother's Day photo has been 

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast admits she was annoyed the Princess of Wales' rings were a topic of discussion amid recovery from abdominal surgery.

She said: “I am annoyed seeing all the commentary on Catherine's missing rings. 

“When you are in and out of medical facilities, you are often advised not to wear jewellery.

“Yes, she is at home but likely being seen for checkups to ensure a safe recovery.

“Additionally, Princess Diana once put a hole in her favourite sweater thanks to that big blue sapphire.”

She added: “If Catherine, the Princess of Wales is at home trying to heal in peace then her jewellery is the last thing on her mind.”


