Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy

Kate Middleton’s new photo featuring her with her kids was released by Palace on Mother’s Day

File Footage

Kensington Palace has fueled speculations about suspicions about Kate Middleton’s health after releasing a “manipulated” photo of the Princess of Wales.



The image, featuring Kate with her kids, has been pulled out by new agencies over concerns about it being AI generated to calm the public down amid heated controversies.

Speaking with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for AP said, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

Despite Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters and the AFP, the Palace has failed to react on the matter, as confirmed by ITV Royal reporter Chris Ship.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter, Ship penned, “No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children.”

The image, posted on their official Instagram account, featured Kate Middleton surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They revealed that the photo was taken at their Windsor home by Prince William as Kate still is in recovery following her abdominal surgery in January.