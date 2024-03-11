 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy

Kate Middleton’s new photo featuring her with her kids was released by Palace on Mother’s Day

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

File Footage

Kensington Palace has fueled speculations about suspicions about Kate Middleton’s health after releasing a “manipulated” photo of the Princess of Wales.

The image, featuring Kate with her kids, has been pulled out by new agencies over concerns about it being AI generated to calm the public down amid heated controversies.

Speaking with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for AP said, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

Despite Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters and the AFP, the Palace has failed to react on the matter, as confirmed by ITV Royal reporter Chris Ship.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter, Ship penned, “No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children.”

The image, posted on their official Instagram account, featured Kate Middleton surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They revealed that the photo was taken at their Windsor home by Prince William as Kate still is in recovery following her abdominal surgery in January.

Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture video
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return
Kate Middleton photo manipulation controversy leads agencies to pull image
Kate Middleton photo manipulation controversy leads agencies to pull image
Cillian Murphy reacts on major Oscar win for blockbuster hit ‘Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reacts on major Oscar win for blockbuster hit ‘Oppenheimer'
Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt bring ‘Barbenheimer' rivalry to 2024 Oscars video
Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt bring ‘Barbenheimer' rivalry to 2024 Oscars
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton 'manipulated' photo controversy video
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton 'manipulated' photo controversy
King Charles makes first major statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy video
King Charles makes first major statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. wins his first-ever Oscar for 'Oppenheimer': ‘It was fantastic'
Robert Downey Jr. wins his first-ever Oscar for 'Oppenheimer': ‘It was fantastic'