Monday, March 11, 2024
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology

Kate Middleton says, "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused”

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted to Kate Middleton’s apology over Mother’s Day photo controversy and demanded the palace to release the original picture.

The Princess of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

She continued, “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Commenting on it, the Republic said, “Unlikely this will end it without the original unedited image.”

Meanwhile commenting on royal expert Roya Nikkhah’s tweet, the group tweeted: “So where’s the original?”

Nikkhah had reposted Kate Middleton’s statement and tweeted “BREAKING A personal statement from the Princess of Wales, apologising for “any confusion” that her own “editing” of their Mother’s Day family photograph caused.”


