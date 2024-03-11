 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo

Piers Morgan has slammed Princess Kate's apology about Mother's Day photo editing

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

file footage

Piers Morgan has mocked Princess Kate’s apology for editing the Mother’s Day photo with her kids and given her a piece of advice on how to make it right.

After several photo libraries “killed” the photo from their websites due to it being edited, the Princess of Wales took to social media again to apologize for the confusion.

She wrote, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C"

Weighing in, Piers wrote on X, “OK, but the only way to quell the conspiracy theories is to release the original pic…"

Read more: Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted

Meanwhile, following Kate’s message, a Palace source also explained the photo: "The Princess has shared a statement on social media. This was an amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales. Their royal highnesses wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day. The Princess made minor adjustments as she shared in her statement on social media. The Wales family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day."

