Kanye West ambitious plan against streaming sites opposed by fans

After courting controversies for years, Kanye West is finding it difficult to put his album on the established music streaming sites. Now, the Chicago rapstar is exploring a new option: a direct-to-consumer approach - which some of his fans opposed.



“Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music,” the Power hitmaker said.

“We sell albums on Yeezy.com. I got 20 million instagram followers. When 5% of my followers buy an album [t]hat’s 1 million albums sold[.] That’s 300k more than the biggest album last year,” the Grammy winner shared.

He continued, “We sold 1 million items on Yeezy.com on Super Bowl Sunday so we know it’s possible. How do you feel about us not streaming and only selling the album digitally[?]”

It comes after the release date of Vultures 2 was set on March 8, but the album did not come out.

On the internet, meanwhile, a section of fans opposed Ye's new ambitious idea of skipping the streaming services.