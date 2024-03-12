 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Britney Spears seemingly reacts after ex Sam Asghari called their marriage blessing

Britney Spears appeared to have reacted to her ex-husband Sam Asghari’s latest interview with a bizarre social media post.

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to share a positive piece of advice for her followers, telling them the that the “benefits of the telling the truth are crucial.”

She penned beside a video of hers, "Last night as I was laying in my heated pool looking at the stars, I was thinking I need a new face wash and because I’m so lazy I didn’t get up to wash my face or even consider looking up the next best thing.”

"I took matters into my own hand and just like a cat… I licked my paws and smoothed my face back with my fingers," she added before continuing, "okay so when I went inside I rinsed."

She continued: “The point is that the benefits of telling the truth are crucial. Be with people who know exactly what your truth is… not only do they have your back, they make you look soooooooo beautiful.”

This comes after the aspiring actor, who filed for divorce from Spears just 14 months after their marriage, told People Magazine that their marriage was “a blessing.”

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," he said.

"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life." 

