Dolly Parton hints at Beyoncé's rendition of 1973 chart-topper ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton teases fans with Beyoncé's cover of her classic ‘Jolene’, believes its inclusion in upcoming album Act II

Dolly Parton seemed to confirm the inclusion of her hit song Jolene’s Beyoncé version in the upcoming album Renaissance: Act II.

The I Will Always Love You singer previously expressed her admiration for the Single Ladies singer and mentioned that she would love it if ‘someone like Beyoncé’ would re-record her hit song.

Now, in an interview with Knox News, Parton appeared to believe that her hit country song might feature in Beyoncé's upcoming album, set to release on March 29. Upon asking about the classic’s inclusion, she replied, “Well, I think she has!”

“I think she's recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that", she added.

The 1973 song which shortly became a much-beloved song after its release, has had countless artists re-recording it including Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Becky G and Olivia Newton-John.

Despite several covers, Parton has shown her interest in Beyoncé picking up the song. During a 2022 episode of The Daily Show, she remarked, “I would just love to hear Jolene done in just a big way, just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses.”

It is worth mentioning that Beyoncé's forthcoming album Act II will be country-themed, while its first part focused on dance tracks.

Aside from her two singles, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages, Beyoncé has not confirmed any other tracks in her albums.