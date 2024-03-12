Kate Middleton said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing"

Kate Middleton should have been protected over 'wonky photograph'

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has said that Kate Middleton should have been protected over ‘wonky photograph’ as she has been ill.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author expressed her views over Kate Middleton’s apology following her Mother’s Day photo controversy.

She said, “I don't think it's been at all fair to have let Princess Catherine take the responsibility for the wonky photograph.

“She's been ill, is not yet better and should have been protected. Very bad behaviour,” Angela further said.

Earlier, Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s apology on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, which reads: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”