Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Cillian Murphy shares update on ‘Peaky Blinders' movie after Oscars win

Cillian Murphy has previously said he'd be onboard to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in a ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Cillian Murphy spoke about reprising the role of Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders movie after his big win at the Oscars.

Following the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, where he won Best Actor for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy was asked if he’s ready to say goodbye to Tommy.

He replied: “I loved playing him. He was exhausting and so wildly different for me that each time going back was kind of a journey.”

He added: “I'm really not sentimental about work. I feel like the next thing is the most exciting thing. And I mean, it was a ten-year period in my life, so it is significant, but I always feel, like, let's keep moving.”

This comes after the Dunkirk actor said last month that he’d be happy to reprise the iconic role. The Oscar winner also talked about the same in 2022, saying, “I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there. If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, let's do it.”

Peaky Blinders ran from 2013 to 2022 and garnered a devoted worldwide fanbase with characters like Tommy Shelby, Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), John Shelby (Joe Cole).

