 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sylvester Stallone never shies away from getting bones break

Sylvester Stallone opens up about the injuries he received while performing stunts in the films

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Sylvester Stallone never shies away from getting bones break
Sylvester Stallone never shies away from getting bones break

Sylvester Stallone is known for his awe-inspiring action flicks and death-defying stunts. Describing one such incident in a previous interview, he admitted he was "pretty messed up" after the shoot.

During an interview with the noted film critic the late Roger Ebert, the Tulsa King actor recalled painful memories of Rocky 2 final fight, where he said to received a quite of blasting blows from his co-star Carl Weathers.

“I took a terrible beating. I let Carl Weathers really pound me. It was the most gruelling thing I’ve ever been through. Broken bones, the works."

He continued, “The fight’s four times as long and has eight times as many punches as the first one. A lot of those shots aren’t faked. It’s as hard to learn not to hit somehow as to hit them.”

It is not the first time Sylvester suffered injuries during filming scenes. In another instance, the father-of-five revealed that a wrong stunt gave him back pain when he did The Expendables.

"I did stupid stuff," the 77-year-old told his brother during an episode of The Family Stallone. 

"I was directing 'Expendables,' and like an idiot, I'm doing take 10," noting, "I never recovered from 'Expendables 1.'"

He warned, "After that film, I was literally, physically, never the same. So, I warn people, don't do your own stunts."

Kate Middleton under fire for ‘proving' Palace ‘manhandles' people video
Kate Middleton under fire for ‘proving' Palace ‘manhandles' people
Prince William thinks Princess Kate is ‘emotionally unstable' as she considers DRASTIC move video
Prince William thinks Princess Kate is ‘emotionally unstable' as she considers DRASTIC move
Princess Kate's team's major ‘mistake' ahead of ‘embarrassing' Mother's Day photo video
Princess Kate's team's major ‘mistake' ahead of ‘embarrassing' Mother's Day photo
Prince William continues royal duties amid Kate Middleton photo row
Prince William continues royal duties amid Kate Middleton photo row
Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise
Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash video
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH video
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed