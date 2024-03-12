Sylvester Stallone opens up about the injuries he received while performing stunts in the films

Sylvester Stallone never shies away from getting bones break

Sylvester Stallone is known for his awe-inspiring action flicks and death-defying stunts. Describing one such incident in a previous interview, he admitted he was "pretty messed up" after the shoot.



During an interview with the noted film critic the late Roger Ebert, the Tulsa King actor recalled painful memories of Rocky 2 final fight, where he said to received a quite of blasting blows from his co-star Carl Weathers.

“I took a terrible beating. I let Carl Weathers really pound me. It was the most gruelling thing I’ve ever been through. Broken bones, the works."

He continued, “The fight’s four times as long and has eight times as many punches as the first one. A lot of those shots aren’t faked. It’s as hard to learn not to hit somehow as to hit them.”

It is not the first time Sylvester suffered injuries during filming scenes. In another instance, the father-of-five revealed that a wrong stunt gave him back pain when he did The Expendables.

"I did stupid stuff," the 77-year-old told his brother during an episode of The Family Stallone.

"I was directing 'Expendables,' and like an idiot, I'm doing take 10," noting, "I never recovered from 'Expendables 1.'"

He warned, "After that film, I was literally, physically, never the same. So, I warn people, don't do your own stunts."