Prince Harry still gets ‘royalty protection' in UK despite being at ‘low risk'

Royal security expert says Prince Harry still enjoys royalty protection despite ongoing security case

Former head of royal protection Dai Davies says Prince Harry has had “royalty protection” in the U.K. every time he visits.

Weighing in on the ongoing legal battle for Harry’s security in the U.K, Davies says RAVEC’s decision to decrease the level of security the Duke of Sussex gets in the U.K. is “nothing personal.”

He told The Mirror: “He won't be put off, his Chief of Protection appears to be an ex-Sergeant in royalty protection and is obviously highly trained. The other thing is even if he [Harry] doesn't have armed protection, he will get the liasion structure that would go with it.”

"In other words, as far as it's humanly possible if RAVEC decided through intelligence - and they get the best intelligence there is - after this furor over his protection, you can rest assured they have gone over it. They have stood by it, the government has stood by it, and the Home Office. It's nothing personal, and as a former professional, I would apply those principles of, 'Is it necessary and does the intelligence warrant it?'

“Every time he's been here of late, to see his father or royalty, he's had royalty protection," he insisted.

Explaining further, he said: "The last time somebody drew a gun was in 1974 when Princess Anne was attacked in the mall and that's the last time a role to protection officer actually drew their gun so the risk level is low. It's not to say it can't happen, of course it can."

This comes after Prince Harry recently lost in the security case against UK Home Office and decided to appeal again. The Duke of Sussex has been demanding royal level security for himself, his wife Meghan Markle and his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet when they visit Britain.