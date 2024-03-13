 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes'

King Charles big day overshadowed by Kate Middleton’s bizarre Mother’s Day photo scandal

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

File Footage

King Charles is “paying the price” for his “favourite” daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s “blunder” which overshadowed a big day for him.

According to Daniela Elser, the Princess of Wales must have entered the “bad books” of the monarch after she landed in controversy after failing to editing a picture.

For the unversed, a photo posted by Kensington Palace on Mother’s Day featuring the Princess of Wales with her kids has been under scrutiny over several editing blunders.

Even though Kate has apologized for her mistake, the expert claimed, while writing for news.au.com that the Princess of Wales has brought “mess” back to the Royal family.

“Mess is back but this time, plot twist, it is Prince William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales causing it,” she penned. “And it is King Charles who is paying the price.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the prince and princess are the newest entries in His Majesty’s bad books,” she claimed. “This is truly an extraordinary - and shocking - turn of events.”

“The Waleses being essentially called out by major news agencies takes us truly into uncharted, bizzarro waters. But more importantly for One’s Bad Book, this is a disaster for Charles.

“If there is one rule in the royal family, it’s never overshadow the monarch. No outshining or eclipsing whoever wears the crown, and especially not when they have a big address to give.

Before concluding, Elser noted, “William and Kate have just broken this unspoken edict, and in spectacular fashion.”

Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo drama revealed
Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo drama revealed
Cardi B leaves fans in fits with humorous jab at her dentistry accident
Cardi B leaves fans in fits with humorous jab at her dentistry accident
Here's how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage
Here's how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage
'Venom' announces final release date, title for upcoming sequel
'Venom' announces final release date, title for upcoming sequel
Kate Middleton 'unable' to recover amid public scrutiny
Kate Middleton 'unable' to recover amid public scrutiny
Billy Baldwin threatens Sharon Stone following her shocking confession
Billy Baldwin threatens Sharon Stone following her shocking confession
Kristen Stewart claps back at hateful comments on recent shoot
Kristen Stewart claps back at hateful comments on recent shoot
Nicolas Cage backs Bradley Cooper after 'Maestro' upset
Nicolas Cage backs Bradley Cooper after 'Maestro' upset
Sharon Stone exposes producer who told her to 'sleep' with William Baldwin
Sharon Stone exposes producer who told her to 'sleep' with William Baldwin
Yoko Ono, John Lennon's son makes surprising statement about Emma Stone
Yoko Ono, John Lennon's son makes surprising statement about Emma Stone
Shakira's uncle spills the beans about ex Gerard Pique
Shakira's uncle spills the beans about ex Gerard Pique
Natalie Portman's friend spills the tea on her life post divorce
Natalie Portman's friend spills the tea on her life post divorce