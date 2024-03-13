King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes'

King Charles big day overshadowed by Kate Middleton’s bizarre Mother’s Day photo scandal

File Footage

King Charles is “paying the price” for his “favourite” daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s “blunder” which overshadowed a big day for him.



According to Daniela Elser, the Princess of Wales must have entered the “bad books” of the monarch after she landed in controversy after failing to editing a picture.

For the unversed, a photo posted by Kensington Palace on Mother’s Day featuring the Princess of Wales with her kids has been under scrutiny over several editing blunders.

Even though Kate has apologized for her mistake, the expert claimed, while writing for news.au.com that the Princess of Wales has brought “mess” back to the Royal family.

“Mess is back but this time, plot twist, it is Prince William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales causing it,” she penned. “And it is King Charles who is paying the price.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the prince and princess are the newest entries in His Majesty’s bad books,” she claimed. “This is truly an extraordinary - and shocking - turn of events.”

“The Waleses being essentially called out by major news agencies takes us truly into uncharted, bizzarro waters. But more importantly for One’s Bad Book, this is a disaster for Charles.

“If there is one rule in the royal family, it’s never overshadow the monarch. No outshining or eclipsing whoever wears the crown, and especially not when they have a big address to give.

Before concluding, Elser noted, “William and Kate have just broken this unspoken edict, and in spectacular fashion.”