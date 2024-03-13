Prince Harry reportedly wants Meghan Markle and his kids to travel with him to the UK

Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have annoyed the British public to the point that they will have to struggle a lot to rebuild their PR in case they come back to the UK.



While both have been under scrutiny since Megxit, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex faces bigger challenge to rebuild her reputation in her husband’s country being the outsider, claimed an expert.

Amid rumours that Harry wants Meghan and his kids to travel with him to his home country to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in celebration of the games, an expert said it is “highly unlikely.”

In a conversation with GB News, royal correspondent Pandora Forsyth said, "I think it is highly unlikely [Meghan can rebuild her UK image], due to the fact that she's married Harry and together they have annoyed the British public.”

"As well as this they've annoyed the British media. We were all behind them when they got married, and then the Fabulous Four. We were behind that as well,” she added.

"But since then, ultimately it's just gone downhill and they've released secrets in quite a brash abrupt and insensitive way to the Royal Family and that will annoy people."

Forsyth was then asked, "Who's got a bigger PR challenge in the UK? Meghan or Harry?" to which she responded, "I think the British public has seen Harry grow from a boy to a man.”

"They've known him for longer and therefore they might have a bit of a soft spot for him. Unfortunately, Meghan hasn't grown up in the spotlight here and therefore she doesn't have as many favorable followers in the UK."