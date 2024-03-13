Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, 'eternal sunshine' on March 8, 2024

Ariana Grande expresses gratitude over 'eternal sunshine' release

Ariana Grande just expressed her adoration and revealed insights into making of the music video of her song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), featured in the album, eternal sunshine.

The God Is A Woman crooner took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of pictures from behind the scenes as Grande worked on her the performances of her album’s song.

Grande can be seen on the set of her track, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) official music video, reclining in a chair.

Expressing her love and gratitude for her crew, Grande captioned the post, “we can’t be friends … don’t really have words yet other than simply thank you and i love you.”

Meanwhile, two other snapshots feature the 7 Rings singer and her entire team who helped her bring the visuals of the song to life.



The rest of the images show Grande having her eye make-up done to perform in the music video of the aforementioned song.

Ariana Grande also appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of SNL, which aired on March 9, 2024, where she performed two of her tracks from eternal sunshine, namely, imperfect for you and we can’t be friends (wait for your love).