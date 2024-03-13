Kate Middleton’s reportedly needing complete and utter isolation from the world

Kate Middleton wants alone time from UK public: Insider

Kate Middleton reportedly wants to be left to her own devices during recuperation.

Insights into her feelings have been brought to light by an inside source close to the Palace.

This insider in question broke their silence to Page Six and according to to their findings, the attention on the Princess of Wales is ‘too much’.

One insider was even quoted saying, “It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery.”

As of right now “the rumor mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace.”

A second insider also chimed in to echo similar sentiments but got a lot more candid when they said, “I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.”

For those unversed, all this attention is in response to the photoshop fiasco that overtook social media, instigating more backlash.