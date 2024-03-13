 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?

Stung by alleged unfair coverage, Britney Spears chose to take part in an email instead of a one-on-one interview last year

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?
Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?

Britney Spears is often at odds with the media after, she alleged, they constantly aired and published a negative portrayal of her. 

Following these bitter relationships, the megastar preferred to do an email interview instead of sitting down with an interviewer ahead of the release of her explosive book, The Woman In Me, last year.

Insiders close to the pop icon at the time revealed there were multiple requests for interviews with the Grammy winner. The most prominent of them was from CBS's popular show 60 Minutes. 

But, the sources told the Express.co, "She's a free woman. She'll decide. It's her choice," noting, the disservice the media does to the Toxic hitmaker, the confidante remarked, "They have not been fair to Britney."

Ultimately, Britney opted for an email interview with People last October to discuss her much-awaited memoir that had rocked the showbiz industry.

