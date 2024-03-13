 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have officially weighed in on the photo editing scandal surrounding Kate Middleton

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just shed some light into the photo editing scandal Kate Middleton has been embroiled in.

This time around the admission is in reference to prior claims that the Sussexes feel they would have done things differently.

At the time the source said that this error “'isn't a mistake that Meghan would ever make” because “she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

Not to mention the implications of this would have been dangerous because, “if Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated,' the source quotes read. The same rules do not apply to both couples.”

However, this time around a spokesperson for the couple cleared the air with Newsweek and even went as far as to add that there was no source close to the Prince William, Harry and his wife that made those claims.

The spokesperson began their claims by admitting that “'With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us.”

