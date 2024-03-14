Kate Middleton is ‘shellshocked’ by criticism over her apology on Mother’s Day photo scandal

Kate Middleton made Mother’s Day photo error in ‘good faith’: ‘Time to move on’

Kate Middleton made the editing error with her Mother’s Day photograph in “good faith” and feels its high time that people move on from the controversy.



On Mother’s Day, the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to put an end to rumours regarding Kate’s health.

However, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated. A spokesperson for AP told The Telegraph, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

Soon after, Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Now, a Royal insider has revealed that the Princess of Wales is “a bit shellshocked” by the criticism that has followed her apology noted on social media.

They said, "Everyone, including the princess, is a bit shellshocked by what has happened. A mistake was made but she has put her hand up and apologised.”

"It’s been very upsetting all around,” they added to Daily Mail. "But a lot of people feel it is time to acknowledge the error was made in good faith, as was her apology and move on."