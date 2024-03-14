Olivia Rodrigo takes bold step during her Missouri concert

Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines with her bold move during the Missouri concert of her 'Guts' world tour

Olivia Rodrigo created a buzz when the singer handed out contraceptive pills to her concertgoers.



The 21-year-old singer hit the news earlier for her risky decision to distribute free contraceptive pills in a state that has the harshest abortion laws in the nation. The singer made the daring move in collaboration with a local abortion fund.

The news broke after a Tweet that disclosed the concertgoer received a package in the concert went viral.

It comprised of boxes of contraceptive pills, a leaflet providing information about ways to protect abortion rights and a flyer that said, “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea right?”, a nod to her hit track Bad Idea Right?

Additionally, her decision caught the eye of the public who expressed their support and wrote, “so much respect for livs team for this partnership”, and another shared, “Olivia Rodrigo using proceeds for abortion right and handing out Plan B ugh, I adore this woman protect her please”.

However, while her risky manoeuvre garnered love from the Internet, anti-abortion advocates were critical of her decision and accused her of glorifying abortion.

Voicing their opposition they shared, “Alright, next celebrity on the list to boycott”, whereas another user claimed, “This is beyond disturbing. And disgusting.”

Notable to mention that the bold action comes a month after she announced her Fund 4 Good initiative that aims to provide women access to reproductive health.