Kate Middleton admits its ‘nerve-wracking' marrying into Royal family

Kate Middleton opens up about handing criticism after marrying Prince William amid doctored photo scandal

File Footage

Kate Middleton admitted it was “nerve-wracking” handling pressure and backlash amid controversies around her health issues and whereabouts.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, was last seen at Christmas and was later reported to be recovering at her Windsor home post abdominal surgery.

To dispel the rumours, she dropped a Mother’s Day photo. However, she had no idea it would backfire and would fuel the conspiracy theories about her whereabouts.

The criticism around her latest social media controversy surrounding the photo is nothing new for the future Queen to tackle as she has been handling such situations since marrying Prince William.

In an interview with ITV in 2011, Kate was asked, "You have said your family are very close, does it hurt about what's said or do you let it run off all your collective backs on the grounds that's just what you have go to live with?"

She responded, "Again I think, the people around home are very supportive to us and those are the people who really matter to us, our close friends and close family.

"I think if they feel you are doing the right thing you can only be true to yourself and you sort of have to ignore a lot of what's said, obviously take it on board, but you have to be yourself really and that's how I have stuck by it really."

Kate Middleton went on to add that it was "nerve-wracking" marrying into the Royal Family, adding, “because I don't know the ropes really, William is obviously used to it, but I'm willing to learn quickly and work hard."

"I really hope I can make a difference, even in the smallest way. I am looking forward to helping as much as I can."