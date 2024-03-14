 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William and Prince Harry will participate in the Diana Legacy Award ceremony on Thursday night

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Prince William and Harry reunion: royal fans receive exciting news

Royal fans have been delighted with exciting news related to reunion of Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry amid their ongoing rift.

The royal brothers are said to be reuniting to honour their late mother Princess Diana at an event to celebrate her legacy on the 25th anniversary of the charity named in her memory.

According to a report by Hello magazine, Prince William and Prince Harry will participate in the forthcoming Diana Legacy Award ceremony on Thursday night.

The publication claims the future king plans to be physically present at the ceremony and is expected to deliver a heartfelt speech while the Duke of Sussex will participate via a video call.

The Diana Legacy Award CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo expressed immense gratitude for the support from the royal brothers, telling the Times "It’s a privilege to have the support of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex — particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year.”

