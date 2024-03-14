Kate Middleton feels she’s ‘entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation,’ insider

Kate Middleton rigid on not disclosing medical records to public: Royal Insider

Kate Middleton has no intention of disclosing her medical records to the public despite intense media scrutiny on her life amid bizarre controversies.



Despite being caught in photo scandal and becoming a topic of gossip around the world, the Princess of Wales wants to keep her medical issues private, a source told Us Weekly.

The Royal insider said that Kate is “doing well” and she will not be releasing new information about her abdominal surgery or her health.

“Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature, and Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible,” the tipster explained.

They said that her health issues are even keeping private from some of her own family members. “Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises.”

The insider continued: “A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard.”

“Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped,” they added.

Furthermore, the source shared that Kate Middleton has had a few visitors, including King Charles and Queen Camilla but apart from it, her life is a “shroud of secrecy.”

The insider said the Princess of Wales understand it is “confusing and causing some concern” for people but she feels “she’s entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation.”

Before concluding, the publication said neither Kate nor Prince William “think her medical records should be for public consumption.”