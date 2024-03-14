 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: 'What else's been doctored?'

Kate Middleton’s found herself on the receiving end of criticism once again as many begin to allegedly suspect her integrity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else’s been doctored?’
Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else’s been doctored?’

Kate Middleton has just been put on blast for seemingly forgoing trust and integrity with her doctored Mother’s Day image.

Claims like this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Richard Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece he highlighted the consequences of Kate’s actions and even went as far as to brand her ‘insular’ and ‘rather remote’.

For those unversed all this negative press is in response to two things, her bid to stay mum on matters of her health, as well as the recent photoshop fail.

The reason for the backlash from these doctored images came because many fans and critics began wondering what that means towards ‘trust and integrity’.

So much so that it prompted Mr Kay to write, “Some will dismiss media criticism about the manipulated photograph as a storm in a teacup. But there are precious commodities at stake here: trust and integrity.”

This is due to the fact that “If pictures can be digitally altered, what else can be twisted?”

“The British public adore the Royal Family but that adoration rests on them being told the truth.”

