Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kensington Palace bashed for disgraceful and horrid actions against the public

Kengsinton Palace has just come under fire for the disgraceful antics they’ve been partaking in

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

The Palace has just been put on blast for their disgraceful and horrid treatment of Kate Middleton, during the course of her recovery from abdominal surger.y

The Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden issued these sentiments about the Princess of Wales during one of his most recent chats.

The conversation itself has taken place with the Palace Confidential, and references the Princess’ photoshop fail and the ‘disgraceful’ actions of the Firm allowing her to suffer the brunt of it all, that too in recovery.

For those unversed, Mr Eden was quoted saying, “I'm just so sad and sort of frustrated about the whole thing because I feel so sorry for Catherine.”

“Essentially, she's been under so much pressure from people saying 'we want a photo, we want to know how she is, tell us how she is'.”

Even when “she finally issues this photograph, it's taken by Prince William - they make that clear when they issue the photograph.”

“It's not some personal thing, it's issued by Kensington Palace communications people” but still “she has been thrown under a bus.”

At the end of the day it’s the officials who “made it public. They gave it out, it's their job. I think it's absolutely disgraceful that they've said to her 'you go and explain what you did'. No, it's your job. Take some responsibility.”

Mr Eden concluded his conversation with the outlet, by branding it all “disgraceful:.

