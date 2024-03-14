 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian makes big sacrifice for kids amid Kanye West row

Reports suggest Kim Kardashian flew to Kanye West's recent concert for the sake of her kids

It is a well-known fact that Kim Kardashian is at odds with Kanye West over parenting. But, the mother-of-four is still making "concerted efforts" to give her kids their father's affection, sources have revealed.

The latest act of the fashion mogul was part of the plan to keep a "united front" amid the Power hitmaker's often unhinged stunts.

A few days ago, The Kardashian star - with her two kids Chicago and Psalm - was present at her former husband's listening party of his new album Vultures at Chase Center, San Francisco.

But what caught fans' attention was the spectacle of the 43-year-old chatting with Ye's now-wife Bianca Censori.

It was the first time the duo were seen together in public giving way to a frenzy among fans. 

But as the dust settled on the viral meetup; the insiders revealed the background of it.

"It’s not like Kim went down the street for this,' a confidante confessed as the source sheds light on Kim's 'children first' rule.

"She flew to San Francisco and, of course, Kanye was thankful. It was a concerted effort on her part."

Adjusting to the new reality, the tipster tattled, SKIMS founder has accepted the Yeezy architecture as her kids' stepmother.

"Kim didn’t go there for Bianca, but she knew Bianca was going to be there," the bird chirped to Daily Mail.

"They do talk. Kim has accepted that Bianca is the stepmother to her children and that they love her." 

