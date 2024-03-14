 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan says ‘alarming' things happening at Firm as Kate-gate continues

Piers Morgan has commented on rumors of Princess Kate's exit from royal duties

Piers Morgan has commented on rumors of Princess Kate's exit from royal duties

Piers Morgan says he’s been “told some stuff” about what’s happening at the Firm, and it’s “alarming.”

Morgan claimed that Prince William is "trying to cover something up" as reports of Kate’s exit from royal duties grow stronger.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Morgan commented on the photoshoped Mother’s Day photo of Kate and her kids, sasying, “Was it actually taken last week? They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released," he said.

He then argued: "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making ameutuer edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"

"Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories," he added.

Elsewhere in the episode, he noted: "On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial - she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong - or it could be that they're hiding something."

He then made a big claim: "I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us - we're not there."

Morgan’s comments come as reports suggest that the Princess of Wales is contemplating stepping down from royal duties after her mental and physical well being has become affected by the stress of her duties as well as the row with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

