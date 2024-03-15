Prince William shares first post as Kate Middleton's controversial photo receives warning

During the visit, Prince William also praised his wife Kate Middleton amid photo controversy

Prince William shares first post as Kate Middleton controversial photo receives warning

Prince William has shared his first social media post after Instagram officially slapped Kate Middleton Mother's Day picture with a flag that explicitly lets people know the picture is not authentic.



The future queen posted the family photo on Mother’s Day and now Kate Middleton is facing serious warning for 'manipulating' the photo.

The Instagram warning reads: “Altered Photo: The same altered photo was reviewed in another post by fact-checkers. There may be small differences.

“Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context.”

Hours after warning on Kate Middleton’s photo, Prince William took to Instagram and shared a video as he stepped out in West London to visit WEST, a new OnSide Youth Zone.

He posted the video with caption, “What a brilliant place @onsideyz’s WEST is!

“This new Youth Zone for 8-19 year olds across Hammersmith and Fulham provides incredible facilities and is supported by fantastic youth workers. It’s sure to become a vital resource at the heart of this community.”



