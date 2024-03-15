 
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal experts react to Meghan Markle Instagram launch

Meghan Markle has launched her new lifestyle blog ‘American Riviera Orchard’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 15, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has launched her new Instagram handle and website what appears to be a new lifestyle brand, sparking reactions from royal experts.

Royal expert Russell Myers took to X, formerly Twitter and shared the screen grab of Meghan’s Instagram account saying, “If you sign up for info on Meghan Markle's new business venture, you'll be notified about "products".

He further said, “Clear breach of the agreement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not profit off their royal titles, is it not?"

Commenting on it, Angela Levin, a major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, said: “You can't trust either of them and it shows no respect for the late Queen or any of the Royals.

“It's important they don't come back and keep trying to ruin the Monarchy.”

Another royal expert Cameron Walker said, “NEW: The Duchess of Sussex launches her new lifestyle blog ‘American Riviera Orchard’ the evening her husband and brother-in-law are expected to honour the legacy of their late mother, Princess Diana.”


