Tom Cruise sets his eyes on THIS beauty after Elsina Khayrova split

Elsina Khayrova reportedly got cold feet after Tom Cruise proposed to her for marriage

Tom Cruise has found himself a new ladylove following his breakup with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, who got cold feet after the star proposed to her for marriage, as per reports.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Mission: Impossible megastar has found Khayrova’s replacement in his Top Gun: Maverick protégée, Monica Barbaro.

The report revealed that Cruise played an important role in Barbaro’s career when he pulled strings to her a role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown as singer Joan Baez.

Sharing more details, the source said, “Tom thinks she’s stunningly beautiful,” adding, “He’d like to explore a relationship with her.”

“Tom’s mentored younger actors before — men and women,” the tipster added. “It’s a very rewarding process for him.”

If things worked out, then Cruise already has blessings of those around him as the insider noted that “people around Tom believe they’re a great match,” before adding, “But he genuinely wants her to succeed.”

As for Barbaro, the actor is “flattered by the attention,” the insider revealed. “But she wants to prove that she’s deserving of the role.”