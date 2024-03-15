Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach major milestone with 'final step' into divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally settling down their divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly approaching the 'final stage' of their divorce proceedings, 7 years after the actress first filed the case.



A source told a news publication about their divorce settlement, “The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks and Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship”.

One of the reason Brad wants to finalize his divorce with Angelina Jolie is for the future he wants with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The Us Weekly claimed that the jewelry designer, Ines de Ramon has a stronger relationship with the mother of Brad than the Maleficent actress did before.

“Brad definitely sees a long-term future with Ines and hasn’t ruled out having more children,” the source further shared. “But he’s going to take a beat on marriage just to get over what he’s been through with Angie.”

One of the major factors due to which their divorce is delaying, is the custody agreement for their minor children, 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox and 17-year-old Shiloh.

An insider revealed, Jolie is expected to receive primary custody of other three younger children, as part of impending settlement.

Another source claimed that Pitt isn't ‘thrilled about the settlement’ but ‘agreed because it wasn’t as bad as Angie [getting] full custody like she wanted.’

Meanwhile, Brad has been green signaled by a judge of the LA Superior Court, to sue Jolie for allegedly breaching their implied-in-fact contract, when she secretly sold her stake in their co-owned vineyard to Russian billionaire and vodka tycoon Yuri Shefler.