Kim Kardashian attends another Kanye West show: See pic

Kim Kardashian was seen enjoying another Kanye West performance

Kim Kardashian was spotted at ex-husband Kanye West’s performance at Rolling Loud California.

The Carnival hitmaker’s addition to the Rolling Loud California 2024 lineup came after performances by Nicki Minaj, Future, and Metro Boomin were already confirmed.

This is the second time Kim has attended Ye’s show in a matter of a few days. In a snap shared on X, the SKIMS mogul can be seen wearing a white T-shirt at the show.

credit: Donda Times/X

Kim was famously seen enjoying the dad-of-four’s listening party in Chase Center with his wife Bianca Censori recently. The duo nodded their heads to the music and made videos of the performance. Kim was joined by her kids, North, Saint and Chicago. North also performed her song Talking at the event.



Kim’s presence at Ye’s events is giving fans hope that their family dynamics may be improving after his recent rants about the “system” keeping his kids from him.

In a message to the mom of his kids, Ye wrote, “Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system'."

"At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy," he wrote in the caption of the post.