How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance

Kim Kardashian has opened up about wanting to fall in love again after three failed marriages and amid her relationship with Odell Beckham Jr.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim said in a confessional: “It's so fun. Falling in love is like the most fun thing on the planet."

Kim also revealed in the last season of the show that she’s eager to manifest her Mr. Right, even sharing that she had a list of qualities she’s looking for.

Now, relationship expert Louella Alderson says if Kim ties the knot the fourth time, it’ll be with someone really special.

"There is definitely a chance that Kim Kardashian could get married for a fourth time, but it seems like she is in no rush to do so. After three marriages, it's understandable that she may have reservations about tying the knot again, so if she did marry again, it would likely have to be with someone very special," she told The Mirror.

"Kim appears to have done a lot of personal growth and reflection since her last marriage to Kanye West. As a mother of four and a successful businesswoman, she may not see the need or desire to get married again any time soon, and it would probably take someone who was truly special and a great fit for her to change her mind,” she added.

Louella noted that Kim “will likely put her children's needs and happiness first,” adding, "With a track record of three marriages already, it's possible that Kim may feel hesitant or reluctant to get married again, feeling like she has 'been there, done that' in terms of weddings.”

She concluded by saying that Kim is “a romantic at heart” and “may not want to completely close the door on the idea of finding true love and getting married in the future.”