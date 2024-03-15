Photo: Dua Lipa details her ‘wildest dreams and manifestations’

Dua Lipa is seemingly looking forward to the Somerset Festival.

On Thursday, the New Rules hitmaker excitedly announced on her Instagram, “FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE HEADLINE!!!!

This announcement came after the 28-year-old was presented with the Friday night headliner for the creative event on 28 June 2024 along with SZA and Coldplay.

Dua continued in the caption, “I have dreamt of this moment all my life.”





“Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!!" Dua also mentioned.

"I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!! Thank you @emily_eavis ~ GLASTO 4EVER,” she penned in conclusion.

As fans will know, the English-Albanian singing sensation lately unveiled the new cover art and list of songs for her third studio album, Radical Optimism, via Instagram on Wednesday.

Spilling the beans on her forthcoming album's name, she told People, "A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism.”

The Houdini songstress also explained, “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life.”

Wrapping up the topic, she claimed, “It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”