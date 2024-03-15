Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate

Expert believes Meghan Markle would have handled PR issues better than Princess Kate

According to one expert, Meghan Markle "ran circles around the palace" and would never have found herself in a photoshop row like Princess Kate.

Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day photo with her kids fueled rumors that something’s up at the palace that the public is being kept in the dark about.

Now, PR expert Matt Yanofsky says Meghan understands PR and would have fared much better than Kate.

“She comes from Hollywood, not England provinces. She understands the press better than anyone," he told The Mirror.

"Additionally she's surrounded by young people, not stodgy old Royal PR flacks. Love her or hate her, there's a reason Meghan ran circles around the palace. The palace needs to hire some digital press consultants, A.S.A.P,” he added.

He then jokingly suggested: "Maybe with the US shuttering TikTok, the palace could hire some unemployed TikTokers?"

This comes after a source told Page Six, "This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make. If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples."

Harry and Meghan then quashed the source’s statements, stating, "With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us."

Their spokesperson said that the quote came from "someone connected to the Sussexes, expressing a personal opinion, who was not officially authorised to speak on their behalf".