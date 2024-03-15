 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

Expert believes Meghan Markle would have handled PR issues better than Princess Kate
Expert believes Meghan Markle would have handled PR issues better than Princess Kate

According to one expert, Meghan Markle "ran circles around the palace" and would never have found herself in a photoshop row like Princess Kate.

Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day photo with her kids fueled rumors that something’s up at the palace that the public is being kept in the dark about.

Now, PR expert Matt Yanofsky says Meghan understands PR and would have fared much better than Kate.

“She comes from Hollywood, not England provinces. She understands the press better than anyone," he told The Mirror.

"Additionally she's surrounded by young people, not stodgy old Royal PR flacks. Love her or hate her, there's a reason Meghan ran circles around the palace. The palace needs to hire some digital press consultants, A.S.A.P,” he added.

He then jokingly suggested: "Maybe with the US shuttering TikTok, the palace could hire some unemployed TikTokers?"

This comes after a source told Page Six, "This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make. If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples."

Read more: Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed

Harry and Meghan then quashed the source’s statements, stating, "With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us."

Their spokesperson said that the quote came from "someone connected to the Sussexes, expressing a personal opinion, who was not officially authorised to speak on their behalf". 

Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake video
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan video
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton? video
Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton?
Ariana Grande releases hilarious 'eternal sunshine' song bloopers
Ariana Grande releases hilarious 'eternal sunshine' song bloopers
David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'
David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'