Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake

Princess Kate has come under intense scrutiny after her office released a photoshopped image on Mother’s Day.



A source says the Princess of Wales has been under immense pressure with royal duties and expecting Meghan and Harry’s next explosive interview. Now, Kate’s being “harassed by media” over mistakes made by her team, who didn’t own up to their mistake and Kate had to take the blame for it. The source says members responsible for the blunder will be "cleared out."

“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better," the tipster told The Daily Beast.

“She has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over f----ups made by other people,” they added.

The tipster also fumed over the absence of Kate’s wedding ring in the picture: “How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable. And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles.”

“The thing that will be absolutely top of both their minds right now will be the impact this is having on their children. They are very fortunate that other parents at the school are very loyal, but the reality is that keeping this from children these days is an impossible task. I imagine the Easter holidays can’t come soon enough," the insider said of the couple’s kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.