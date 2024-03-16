 
William Blythe Haynes

Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'

William Blythe Haynes
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has given a befitting response to Meghan Markle’s ‘haters’, who criticized the Duchess of Sussex over the launch of new lifestyle brand with Instagram return.

Angela Levin, a major critic to Meghan and Harry, took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Meghan shows no respect for the Monarchy and those in it by launching her jam and tablecloth stalls when Princess Diana's memorial awards charity.

“The late Queen saw it coming. Has Harry had a say? Does she want to come to the UK purely for selling her goods?”

Sharing the screen grab of Angela’s tweet and a report by Mail Online, Dr Shola, who is a British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist, tweeted, “Haters are losing their godforsaken minds at Meghan Markle new venture American Riviera Orchard & I’m here for it.”

She continued, “Imagine saying launch is disrespectful to Princess Diana Awards & crashing in on William & Kate self inflicted crisis!” followed by a smiling face emoji.

“It’s PAINING the haters & I love it,” Dr Shola concluded.

