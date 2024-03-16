Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Prince Harry issues first statement as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has made his first statement amid criticism his wife Meghan Markle is receiving over her return to Instagram.



Prince Harry made the statement as he met with this year’s cohort of Legacy Award recipients from the Diana Awards.

Founded in honour of his mother, Princess Diana, the Awards celebrate outstanding individuals from across the globe who are changing the world and leaving a lasting legacy of social impact.

Prince Harry’s message and a video was posted on their newly launched website.

The post reads, “Taking place every two years, the Legacy Awards are the most esteemed honours, offering awardees bespoke personal and professional development support to enhance their social action work and help them mobilise others to do the same.”

In his statement, Prince Harry says “Thank you, very much, for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy, I really appreciate that. And Tessy, again, well done on this fantastic group of individuals.”

This year marks 25 years of The Diana Awards’ charitable endeavours designed to further Princess Diana’s belief that young people have the power to the change the world.