 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Prince Harry issues first statement as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram
Prince Harry issues first statement as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has made his first statement amid criticism his wife Meghan Markle is receiving over her return to Instagram.

Prince Harry made the statement as he met with this year’s cohort of Legacy Award recipients from the Diana Awards.

Founded in honour of his mother, Princess Diana, the Awards celebrate outstanding individuals from across the globe who are changing the world and leaving a lasting legacy of social impact.

Prince Harry’s message and a video was posted on their newly launched website.

The post reads, “Taking place every two years, the Legacy Awards are the most esteemed honours, offering awardees bespoke personal and professional development support to enhance their social action work and help them mobilise others to do the same.”

In his statement, Prince Harry says “Thank you, very much, for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy, I really appreciate that. And Tessy, again, well done on this fantastic group of individuals.”

This year marks 25 years of The Diana Awards’ charitable endeavours designed to further Princess Diana’s belief that young people have the power to the change the world.

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand video

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand
Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans

Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans
Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip

Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip
Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record

Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record
Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall
Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic

Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic
Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday

Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday
Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal

Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal
Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'

Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'
Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram video

Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram
Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal video

Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal
Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy

Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy