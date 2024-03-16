 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand

By
William Blythe Haynes
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leveraging Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo editing scandal to promote their new brand.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, few days after the Princess of Wales sparked photo controversy.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the California-based Royal duo are utilizing the controversy to rebrand themselves.

"Nothing is ever accidental,” he said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “They do it to obviously push the news in their opinion."

"There's no doubt at all that the Sussexes are making use of the material they have to do a bit of one-upmanship. It's obvious,” he added.

This comes after a source revealed that the former actor has invested months in strategizing the launch of American Riviera Orchard.

“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," they shared.

