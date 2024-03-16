Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber striving to prevent divorce: ‘It’s been a struggle’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are doing everything in their power to heal their marriage as they are avoiding a divorce, a source has revealed.



The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2018, are having marital problems as they cannot settle on when to have kids, reported Life & Style.

The insider said the Peaches singer and the model are thinking to take a trip this spring to clear their heads away from the spotlight.

“Justin and Hailey are planning a trip this spring where they can relax and be themselves away from the public eye and meddlesome people,” the insider said, adding that it also includes their family.

Referring to Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin’s controversial post about their marriage, the insider noted, “The last thing they need is for Hailey’s dad to make such a public spectacle of their problems.”

Additionally, their pastor, who had originally shared the reel seeking prayers, was involved. "It felt like a betrayal of their confidence."

Justin and Hailey are also seeking couple counselling. “They’re talking out their problems with a professional and it seems to be helping,” the insider revealed.

“It’s been a struggle but Justin and Hailey both want to make this work,” concluded the source. “They just need to get back to that place where they’re in love again.”