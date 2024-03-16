Meghan Markle called out for social media return after vowing to keep away

Meghan Markle recently detailed receiving backlash on social media

Meghan Markle’s return to social media so soon after her claim of avoiding it has been noticed by experts.

Meghan talked about the backlash she received during her pregnancies on social media during the South by Southwest Festival keynote talk on International Women’s Day 2024.

However, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new brand on Instagram recently, after her own account raked 120,000 followers due to her impressive talk at SXSW.

Now, Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism says, "Meghan's re-engagement with social media, despite her avowed intent to keep her distance, presents a paradox that many in public relations grapple with balancing personal principles against professional imperatives.”

"The indispensable role of social media in brand building and audience engagement today cannot be understated, even for figures who have experienced its darker sides,” she added to Daily Express.

However, Renae said that the account is likely run by someone else, with the Suits star’s involvement minimized: "This launch could demonstrate a strategic approach to media management, where direct involvement by Meghan is minimised to shield her from negativity, yet the benefits of platform outreach are not entirely foregone.”

She concluded by noting that the “complex” strategy seems to be aimed at keeping Meghan’s messaging consistent to “mitigate any perceived dissonance between one's words and actions.”