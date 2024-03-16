Vin Diesel's dreams for $250 million ‘Fast 11' production ‘hang by a thread'

 
Vin Diesel wants a sky-high budget for ‘Fast 11’
Vin Diesel wants a sky-high budget for ‘Fast 11’ 

Vin Diesel’s demand of a $250 million budget for the upcoming Fast 11 has been turned down by the Universal executives.

According to an insider, the studio is “begging” Diesel to make a lower budget work out since last year’s Fast X saw dwindling profits. They also want the star to drop pricey additions like Jason Statham and John Cena.

"Universal execs are begging Vin to figure out how to make this movie substantially cheaper," the source told the National Enquirer.

Apparently, Diesel "wants to make the biggest Fast movie ever and he's taking his case to the fans with his social media updates."

"It's a clever strategy, but he's alienating the executives who made him rich," the source noted of Diesel taking updates of the movie to social media.

"Vin has to prove to the studio that fans will show up in huge numbers," added the source.

The 56-year-old took to social media in February to garner support for the movie and showcase fans’ love for it.

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…," Diesel wrote.

"While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound."

Concluding the touching caption, he wrote, “Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!"

