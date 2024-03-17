Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED

Brad Pitt was partially involved in Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin’s rivalry during Basic Instinct.

The new information comes after the 66-year-old actress claimed on the Louis Theroux podcast that late producer Robert Evans asked her to sleep with Billy.

“He suggested that if I slept with Billy Baldwin, his performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem,” Sharon shared.

Her statement led to Billy pen a threatening note on X in which he said: “Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about her ? That might be fun,”

Now, the film’s director revealed that the root of the animosity between them was the fact that Sharon wanted Brad Pitt for the role.

“The two were not at all happy opposite each other. Sharon had always wanted Brad Pitt to play opposite her, so she was disappointed,” Phillip Noyce revealed.

“I think she was genuinely regretful even though she'd taken the role. She was not at all happy about the movie. There was such a great deal of animosity on set. Sharon's open disdain for Billy resulted in him feeling extremely insecure,” he explained.