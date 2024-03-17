Meghan Markle issued serious warning amid blatant ‘hypocrisy' within her brand

Meghan Markle has recently launched a new brand named American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle has been issued a warning by a PR expert after she launched her new brand American Riviera Orchard.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the brand with a video of herself in her luxurious kitchen and the brand sells household items.

Now, PR expert Lynn Carratt says "a brand launching with a video like this isn’t going to resonate" with a common person.

She argued: "Who has a luxury kitchen like that in their home? And you also have to ask how much the products are going to cost as it’s unlikely they’ll be affordable."

"You can’t one minute be championing the underprivileged and then the next minute standing in your luxury kitchen wearing designer togs and selling luxury homemade products,” she added to The Mirror.

"There needs to be some consistency and authenticity running across Meghan’s brand. Meghan is always going to be criticised for whatever she does, but she also needs to help herself in fostering the right PR strategy," she noted.

However, Lynn said Meghan’s use of the Duchess of Sussex title for the brand is not necessarily out of line like other experts have been saying.

"I don’t necessarily believe Meghan is cashing in directly on her Royal title with the brand as yet, it’s more based on her life now, hence the name of the brand. Montecito is often referred to as the American Riviera," she concluded.