Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori to start joint business venture?

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori's recent meeting was reportedly a 'business transaction'

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori recently surprised fans when they attended Kanye West’s listening event together.

The duo were seen standing side by side and enjoying Ye’s performance. Kim was also joined by her children at the event, with North West performing alongside her father.

Now, a celebrity psychic says Kim and Bianca met for a “business transaction” rather than “friendship.”

"Kim and Bianca's meeting isn't a friendship at all, it's a business transaction," Inbaal Honigman told The Mirror.

Inbaal explained: "From Kim's perspective, she'll give anything a go. When she's not sure if something would benefit her or not, she'll try it out anyway, just in case. The idea to meet up with Bianca was floated by someone else, and she weighed it up."

Inbaal said the duo’s meeting had “ no specific agenda” but they wanted to see if it could “somehow benefit the two of them to chat."

Meanwhile, from Bianca's perspective, "she's interested in anyone and anything that can promote her". Inbaal said that as the model and architect climbs the ladder of life, "she's hoping to meet people on the way up, hoping to never ever be on the way down".