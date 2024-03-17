 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Samuel Moore

Paul McCartney urged popular politician to release Greenpiece prisoners

Photo: Paul McCartney urged popular politician to release Greenpiece prisoners
Paul McCartney reportedly asked Vladimir Putin to release Greenpiece prisoners via a former letter.

According to the reports of NME, the legendary musician was concerned for the group of climate activists, known as the Arctic 30, when they were thrown in jail, as shown in On Thin Ice: Putin V Greenpeace, an upcoming BBC documentary series. 

The musician reportedly penned, “Forty-five years ago I wrote a song about Russia for The White Album [‘Back In The U.S.S.R.’], back when it wasn’t fashionable for English people to say nice things about your country.”

“That song had one of my favourite Beatles lines in it: ‘Been away so long I hardly knew the place, gee it’s good to be back home,’” he continued.

“Could you make that come true for the Greenpeace prisoners?” he wrote in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that these activists were captured during a protest in Russia in the year 2013 under piracy and hooliganism charges. However, after three months, they were allowed to leave jail. 

